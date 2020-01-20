Home » EFCC Raids Ibadan Night Club, Arrests 89 Suspected ‘Yahoo-Boys’

By - 51 minutes ago on January 20, 2020
Suspected Yahoo Boys/EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) announced the arrest of 89 suspected internet fraudsters at the popular Club 360 located on the Akala Expressway, Oluyole Extension in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The Commission in a statement on its official Facebook page on Monday said the raid was carried out by its Ibadan zonal office.

It said that in preparation for the late night operation which took place over the weekend, officers of the Commission had carried out series of discreet surveillance on the nature of activities going on in the nightclub which according to intelligence gathered, the said club was notorious for harbouring “yahoo-yahoo boys.”

