Weeks after Nigerian singer, DJ Cuppy lamented her relationship status, it appears that wedding bell is already ringing for her in 2020, Concise News understands.

Cuppy who is the daughter of Nigerian business magnate, Femi Otedola had stirred reactions on social media after she revealed that she was shocked that 2020 was here and she is still single.

“Me trying to figure out how it’s 2020 and I’m still single,” she wrote on her Instagram handle.

Well, the “Gelato” crooner has on Sunday, January 19, share a beautiful bouquet of flowers delivered to her during her stay in Ghana.

Sharing a photo of it, she captioned it “Cupcakes, someone is TRYING to wifey me in 2020 o!”

Perhaps, it could be a step ahead to being someone’s wife before the year runs out, as she recently said she’s single because good men are scarce.

Recall that last week, Cuppy took to her social media page to portray herself taking a bold step ahead of marriage.

She shared a photo of hers holding a meal, which she said wasn’t prepared by her, with the caption “Pretends I cooked this fish stew hoping it will increase my chances of marriage”