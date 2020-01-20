CJN Muhammad Asked To Resign Over Pro-Sharia Stance

Justice Tanko Muhammad has been given seven days by Ecumenical Youth Association (EYA) to resign as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for allegedly advocating constitutional amendment for more Sharia contents.

It vowed to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) should the CJN fail to resign.

President of the association, Daboikiabo Warmate, while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, described the CJN’s call for an expansion of the Sharia jurisprudence beyond personal matters in the constitution as dangerous.

Warmate said instead of the CJN to demand for respect for court judgements by the government and address other very important state matters like restructuring, justice reforms and electoral reform, he turned himself into an advocate of religious law in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.

He said, “We are a nation built on the rule of law. The statement of the CJN is an insult to the sensibility of the framers of our constitution. It can be considered as a breach of the conscience and rights of Christians.

“This shows that the CJN has little faith in the constitution he has sworn to uphold. It’s a weighty comment that cannot be taken at the surface level, especially considering the position he occupies.”