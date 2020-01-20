Home » CJN Muhammad Asked To Resign Over Pro-Sharia Stance

CJN Muhammad Asked To Resign Over Pro-Sharia Stance

By - 8 hours ago on January 20, 2020
Governorship Appeals: Supreme Court Takes Decision On Hearing

Justice Tanko Muhammad takes over from Justice Walter Onnoghen as CJN (image courtesy: State House)

Justice Tanko Muhammad has been given seven days by Ecumenical Youth Association (EYA) to resign as Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN) for allegedly advocating constitutional amendment for more Sharia contents.

It vowed to petition the National Judicial Council (NJC) should the CJN fail to resign.

President of the association, Daboikiabo Warmate, while briefing newsmen on Monday in Abuja, described the CJN’s call for an expansion of the Sharia jurisprudence beyond personal matters in the constitution as dangerous.

Warmate said instead of the CJN to demand for respect for court judgements by the government and address other very important state matters like restructuring, justice reforms and electoral reform, he turned himself into an advocate of religious law in a multi-religious country like Nigeria.

He said, “We are a nation built on the rule of law. The statement of the CJN is an insult to the sensibility of the framers of our constitution. It can be considered as a breach of the conscience and rights of Christians.

“This shows that the CJN has little faith in the constitution he has sworn to uphold. It’s a weighty comment that cannot be taken at the surface level, especially considering the position he occupies.”

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.