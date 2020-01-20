Chelsea vs Arsenal: Preview, Time, Where To Watch EPL Match Live

Its the London derby on Tuesday as Chelsea welcome rivals Arsenal to Stamford Bridge in the English Premier League (EPL).

Concise News reports that Mikel Arteta’s side are ten points behind the Blues who currently occupy a Champions League spot.

The hosts are in fourth, despite defeat at the weekend, and will be looking to solidify their place to compete in Europe’s premier club competition next season.

Frank Lampard guided his young team to a narrow win at the Emirates last month. However, consistency has been a big challenge for the Blues recently.

At the weekend, they suffered a loss to Newcastle United. The lack of ruthlessness in front of goal will bother Lampard after dominating the game for majority of the encounter at St. James’ Park.

The home form too is a worry because some ‘average’ sides have stunned Chelsea at home this season.

Meanwhile, Arteta’s Arsenal side’s form is worse than the ‘Blues’.

Six points from five Premier League outings has made it an uphill battle to clinch a Champions League spot at the end of the season.

Should the Gunners fall to defeat to Chelsea, they can almost certainly wave goodbye to their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

Team News

Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek remain sidelined for the Blues, whilst Reece James – who signed a new long-term contract recently – is a doubt after he was forced off against Newcastle United at the weekend – despite scans clearing the 20-year-old.

N’Golo Kante returned to the Chelsea side in the defeat on Saturday, and is expected to be available for the derby in midweek.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will miss the trip to Stamford Bridge as he is suspended following his red card against Crystal Palace. Frenchman Alexandre Lacazette should lead the line for the visitors.

Calum Chambers and Kieran Tierney are both out injured for the visiting side.

Chelsea vs Arsenal Date, Venue

Tuesday, January 21st, 2020 at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea vs Arsenal Time

8: 15 PM British Time; 9:15 PM Nigerian Time

Chelsea vs Arsenal Where To Watch Match Live

SuperSport 3 Live