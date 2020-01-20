Buhari Govt Explains VAT, Others In Finance Act 2019

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has released the breakdown of the Finance Act 2019.

Concise News understands that the new law, alongside Nigeria’s 2020 Appropriation Bill, is aimed at reforming the country’s tax system to align with global best practices.

President Buhari signed the Finance Bill, 2019, into law on 13 January, 2020.

The act, according to Laolu Akande, spokesman for the vice president, would promote fiscal equity by mitigating instances of regressive taxation.

“Reforming domestic tax laws to align with global best practices,” the breakdown shows.

“Introducing tax incentives for investments in infrastructure and capital markets.

“Supporting Micro, Small and Medium-sized businesses in line with the administration’s Ease of Doing Business Reforms.

“Raising Revenues for Federal, State and Local Governments.”

The new Act, understood to be the first legislation created to accompany an Appropriation Act since the return of democracy in 1999, raises VAT from five per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The Finance Act 2019 has extended the list of goods and services exempted from VAT.

The additional exemptions include: honey, bread, cereals, cooking oils, culinary herbs, fish, and flour.

Others are starch, fruits (fresh or dried), live or raw meat and poultry, milk, nuts, pulses, roots, salt, vegetables, water (natural water and table water).

The exemptions also include: locally manufactured sanitary towels, pads or tampons; services rendered by microfinance banks; tuition relating to the nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary education.

According to the presidency, Nigeria’s increased new VAT rate of 7.5 pe rcent is still the lowest in Africa, and one of the lowest anywhere in the world.

“South Africa VAT: 15 per cent; Ghana: 12.5 per cent; Kenya: 16 per cent; Egypt: 14 per cent; Rwanda: 18 per cent; Senegal: 18 per cent,” the breakdown read.

Under Nigeria’s revenue sharing formula, 85 per cent of collected VAT goes to States and Local Governments.

This means that the bulk of additional VAT revenues accruing from the increase will go towards enabling States and Local Governments meet their obligations to citizens, including the new minimum wage as already noted by State Governors.

Also, the Finance Act exempts businesses with turnover below 25 million from VAT payments.

“CIT for Companies with revenues between N25 and N100 million (described in the Act as “medium-sized” companies) has been reduced from 30 per cent to 20 per cent,” it explains.

“Large companies with an annual turnover greater than N100 million will continue to pay the standard 30 per cent CIT.

“The new Act includes a provision that grants to all companies engaged in agricultural production in Nigeria, an initial tax-free period of five years renewable for an additional three years.

“The new Act also provides incentives to promote tax compliance through bonus reductions in CIT for early remittance:

“Two per cent bonus for medium-size companies; one per cent bonus for other companies.”

As regards Personal Income Tax, the Act includes electronic mail as an acceptable form of correspondence for persons disputing assessments by the Tax Authorities.

With regard to Stamp Duty Tax, the N50 Stamp duty charge is now applicable only to transactions amounting to N10,000 and above, a significant increase on the former threshold of N1,000.