Biafra: IPOB Speaks On Nnamdi Kanu’s Return For Parents’ Burial

The outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has denied media reports that its leader Nnamdi Kanu would attend the burial of his parents next month.

Concise News had reported that the IPOB leader lost his parents, Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Kanu, last year after the raid of his father’s palace by soldiers in September 2017.

Kanu, who was the traditional ruler of Afara Ukwu, Umuahia, Abia State, died about four months after his wife Sally Kanu’s demise.

However, some media houses had reported that the IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, claimed that Kanu would attend the burial of his parents

But in a statement on Monday and made available to Concise News, the IPOB spokesman refuted that reports claiming the return of Kanu to the country for the burial.

The statement read: “IPOB leadership will not be disclosing any information and have not disclosed any information regarding the likely attendance or non-attendance of our leader at this event.

“However, arrangements are being put in place to ensure the ceremony is held in a secure and safe atmosphere.

“The movement and anticipated presence of our leader in his home during this period have yet to be finalised and as such, no confirmation or otherwise will be issued to that effect.

“IPOB High Command will determine under what circumstance any announcement will be made in the future.”