Fashion designer and former BBNaija housemate, Gedoni Ekpata has been appointed as special assistant to Cross river state governor Ben Ayade.

Gedoni who was appointed as Ayade’s assistant on Garment Factory and Branding, took to his social media handle to describe this as grace.

Also sharing the news was his fiancee, Khafi Kareem who on her Instagram handle said “All we do is WHAT…? Congratulations baby.”

Khafi, in a tweet said attributed Gedoni’s feat to choosing to be with her.

The UK poilice wrote “I keep saying this. No one can be around me and not be blessed. Because all we do is WHAT? Congratulations baby #Repost @hitfmcalabar @gedoniofficial has been appointed as the special assistant to Governor Ben Ayade on Garment Factory and Branding.”

Days ago, music artiste manager and the Founder of Made Men Music Group, Ubi Franklin was appointed as a Special Adviser on Tourism to Ayade.

The announcement was made by the triple MG boss in an Instagram post.

“I, Ubi Ekapong Ofem (Ubi Franklin) wish to inform the public that I have been appointed Special Adviser on Tourism to His Excellency, Professor Benedict Ayade, Governor of Cross River State,” he wrote.

“It is indeed an honour to be deemed fit by His Excellency to serve the good and resilient people of Cross River State in this capacity.

“More so, I am most delighted to be functioning in the Toursim sector, one sector which is dear to my heart and one which I believe I fit into appropriately considering my background in the entertainment industry .