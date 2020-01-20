Abule Egba Pipeline Explosion: ‘Incident Could Have Claimed Thousands Of Lives’ – NNPC Boss

Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says the corporation is working with security agencies to reduce incidents of pipeline vandalism in the country to the barest minimum, describing the problem as a major national security concern.

Concise News reports that Kyari spoke on Monday during an inspection visit to the scene of the January 19 NNPC pipeline explosion at Ile Epo, Abule Egba axis of Lagos State.

He said that the NNPC was working with security agencies including the Nigerian Navy, Civil Defence Corps and Police in tackling the problem, but also sought support of communities to achieve greater success.

This online news medium had reported how five persons lost their lives while several vehicles and houses were destroyed after some suspected pipeline vandals disrupted the Atlas Cove-Mosimi Pipeline, part of the System 2B Pipeline.

Kyari said: “Unfortunately, this incident has happened and we lost five lives confirmed and there are many people who were injured, and that is very pathetic for us.

“More importantly, what is happening around the System 2 B Pipeline from Atlas Cove to Mosimi all the way to Ilorin are acts of vandals of all nature along our right of way.

“What they do is that they make insertions into our pipelines, tap petroleum products and at the end it will be disasters we have seen like this. This is happening daily.

“What this portends is danger to all of us. If this incident had happened under a windy condition yesterday, then we would have been talking of thousands of people dying.”

He said that beyond working with security agencies to curb such incidents, cooperation of all Nigerians, especially those residing close to the pipelines, was required to achieve desired results.

“These activities are happening within communities. People are aware of what is happening, and if we allow them to continue doing what they are doing, they will kill all of us and everybody along this corridor will be affected.

“Therefore, we do need the help and cooperation of all members of the community to expose these people when they come.

“It is not secret because as you can see, the point this fire started is in the visibility of everybody around here. That means that we saw it and did not do anything, and this is the result we are seeing.

“We are counting on Nigerians to help us resolve this because it is a major national security concern,” he said.

Kyari said that the affected line which was shut down as a result of the inferno had been restored.

“We are happy that we have restored the line. After the break, we shut down the line to contain the damage it can cause but now we are back on stream.

“Petroleum products are flowing all the way from Atlas Cove to Ilorin as we speak now,” he said.