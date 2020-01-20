2023: Igbo Presidency Will Avert Crises – Ohanaeze Ndigbo

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has said zoning the presidency to the southern part of the country will avert crises, Concise News reports.

Concise News understands that the Ohanaeze said this on Monday in a reaction to a comment by the National Publicity Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) Anabs Sara-Igbe that the South-South should produce the successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to Sara-Igbe, the oil-rich region has not completed its two-term tenure of four years each and thus, deserve the country’s number one seat.

“The position of the South/South Elders Forum led by Chief Anabs Sara-Igbe on the Northern Aspirations to Succeed President Muhammadu Buhari by undemocratic elements, and any attempt by these Northern cabals to destroy the unconventional agreement of rotational presidency between North and South, will definitely plunge Nigeria into another civil war, civil disobedience and civil unrest,” the statement said.

“In a multi-facets democracy like us where religion and ethnicity play a major role in our Democracy, OYC advocates in 2023, that Nigeria should produce a Christian President from the South to ensure Progress and Security.

“Its an invitation to anarchy and suicidal for a Muslim North or Muslim South to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari but definitely a Christian southerner is what is ideal.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide observed that in the twenty years of Nigeria’s Democracy, Igbos supported Obasanjo, Yar’adua, Jonathan and Buhari, and deserve the Support from Nigerians across-the-board especially the Niger Delta in 2023, it’s on record that during 2011 and 2015 Igbo votes for Jonathan exceeded that of entire South/South Votes for Jonathan, the allusion the South/South will do one term is a ruse, as it’s only Goodluck Jonathan that is limited by Nigeria’s Constitution for one Tenure Until he declares interest,2023 Igbo Presidency Project remains the hope of Nigeria.”

It, therefore, urged “Anabs Sara-Igbe to follow up with the footsteps of the leader of Niger Delta, and Elder Statesman, Pa Edwin Clark who had declared support for 2023 Igbo Presidency Project for Peace, Justice, and Fairness, apart from Goodluck Jonathan, every other South/South aspirants are entitled to the Constitutional provision of two terms.so OYC urges Sara-igbe to support Igbo Presidency Project as he observed that Igbos had never been in the saddle 50 Years after the Biafra War.”