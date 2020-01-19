Home » You’ll Only Get Bigger, Minister Lauds Joshua For Prostrating Before Buhari

January 19, 2020
Anthony Joshua Prostrates To Presents Belts To Buhari

Anthony Joshua prostrating for Buhari/Twitter

The Minister of State for Labour and Productivity Festus Keyamo has hailed Anthony Joshua for showing respect to President Muhammadu Buhari in London.

Concise News had reported that Joshua, the heavyweight boxer prostrated before Buhari while presenting his world title belts to him.

While reacting to the development, Keyamo said Joshua’s act of respect to the Nigerian leader would only make him bigger.

In a tweet on his official handle, Keyamo said: “Paying traditional respect to elders and those who’ve achieved more in life doesn’t belittle your own achievements.

“It rather draws more attention to them and makes them bigger than they are. Thank you @anthonyfjoshua for sanitizing the social media space – at least for a few hours!”

Joshua reclaimed the IBF, WBA and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr late 2019.

