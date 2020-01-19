Home » UFC: McGregor Knocks Out Cerrone In 40 Seconds (Video)

UFC: McGregor Knocks Out Cerrone In 40 Seconds (Video)

By - 23 minutes ago on January 19, 2020

Conor McGregor

UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion, Conor McGregor, has defeated Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds in his highly anticipated comeback fight.

The 31-year-old Irishman first broke the nose of Cerrone with his shoulder and dropped him with a high kick before striking him with several punches at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Concise News reports that it was McGregor’s first win since his defeat by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and the second-fastest of his career.

After his win, the professional mixed martial artist and boxer said: “I’m the first fighter in UFC history to secure a knockout victory at featherweight, lightweight and welterweight. I’m very, very happy. I’m very proud.

“I’m so happy. Who’s going up and down divisions and knocking people out like that? I’ve etched my name in history once again.

“I like this weight division, I feel really good. I don’t believe I’m there yet, though, I’ve still got some work to do to get back to where I was.”

The Irishman is expected to rake in a staggering $80 million from the fight.

Watch the video below:

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Olugbenga Ige is an alumnus of the prestigious Adekunle Ajasin University, Ondo State and The Polytechnic, Ibadan. Gbenga is an experienced reporter at Concise News, a new media enthusiast, and fine-grained media influencer.

Add Concise To Homescreen.