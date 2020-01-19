Home » Special Advance Week 29 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

Special Advance Week 29 2020 UK Football Pool Fixtures, EKO, LKO, Panel

By - 22 minutes ago on January 19, 2020
uk football soccer pools fixtures games matches results 2019 week 21 draws sure banker fixed odd coupons information weekend classified today pool agents 2020

Mohamed Salah against Arsenal | Image Courtesy Getty Image

This is the special advance week 29 2020 UK football pool fixtures, EKO, LKO and panel games played across all divisions this weekend.

Concise News understands that week 29 2020 is a Cup weekend with 12 games in the first division.

Week 29 2020 Coupon Pool Information

This, below, are the vital week 29 UK football coupon pool information to enable to forecast for your sure draws, results:

Sunday games: 32, and 35

EKO: 1

LKO: 4

Week 29 2020 Pool Fixtures, Games

Here are all the fixtures for week 29 2020, for your sure draws, and results prediction:

#Advance Coupon FixturesResultStatus
1Brentford       LeicesterEKO
2Burnley       Norwich
3Coventry       Birmingham
4Hull       ChelseaLKO
5Man City       FulhamSunday
6Millwall       Sheff Utd.
7Newcastle       Oxford Utd.
8Portsmouth       Barnsley
9Reading       Cardiff
10Shrewsbury       LiverpoolSunday
11Southampton       Tottenham
12West Ham       West Brom
13Stoke       Swansea
14Bristol R.       Fleetwood
15Burton A.       Accrington
16Ipswich       Lincoln
17Peterboro       Rotherham
18Rochdale       Gillingham
19Carlisle       Walsall
20Crawley       Grimsby
21Exeter       Colchester
22Leyton O.       Newport Co.
23Macclesfield       Forest G.
24Mansfield       Bradford C.
25Morecambe       Cambridge U.
26Salford C.       Oldham
27Scunthorpe       Crewe
28Stevenage       Plymouth
29Swindon       Port Vale
30Celtic       Ross County
31Hamilton       Livingston
32Hearts       RangersSunday
33Motherwell       Hibernian
34St Johnstone       Kilmarnock
35St Mirren       AberdeenSunday
36Arbroath       Partick
37Ayr Utd.       Inverness
38Dundee Utd.       Morton
39Queen O’Sth       Alloa
40Airdrie       Stranraer
41Clyde       East Fife
42Falkirk       Forfar
43Peterhead       Dumbarton
44Raith       Montrose
45Cove R.       Annan
46Cowdenbeath       Brechin
47Queens Pk       Albion R.
48Stenhsemuir       Edinburgh C.
49Stirling A.       Elgin
whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Egobiambu Emmanuel is a Mass Communication graduate from the University of Benin. He is a media enthusiast, loves reading and writing, and has a special interest in personal development. Emmanuel is a reporter with Concise News.

Add Concise To Homescreen.