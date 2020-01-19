Serie A Has Made Me Better, Says Super Eagles Star Ekong

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has claimed that the Serie A has made him a better player, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian vice-captain moved to Udinese 18 months ago from Turkish Super Lig side Bursaspor and played all three group-stage games for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking about his stay in Italy, the defender praised the league for developing him into a better player, saying he has learnt a lot since teaming up with the Le Zebrette.

“I believe in the club and management and I’ve gained a lot since coming here. We have not done badly, but we can do better,” the player was quoted by Soccernet NG as saying.

“I’ve also become a better tackler since coming to Italy. I have to focus more on tactical positioning, decision making and this has given me the opportunity to be able to do more. I have developed more in that aspect of brain work.”