President Buhari Reacts To Gunmen Attack On Emir Of Potiskum

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the Emir of Potiskum, Yobe State, Alhaji Umaru Bubaram, over the death of his aides during an attack on his convoy in Kaduna State.

Concise News reports that gunmen on Tuesday night attacked the convoy of the Emir around Maraban Jos on Kaduna-Zaria road, killing six of the Emir’s aides and leaving others injured.

Spokesman for the police in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said the monarch was at the Barau Dikko Hospital in Kaduna and was “doing very well.“

It was gathered that several people might have been abducted as empty vehicles were left at the scene when government officials visited on Wednesday.

However, the President, in a statement by his spokesmen, Garba Shehu, in Abuja, assured the Emir and the people that his administration would spare no efforts in tracking down these criminals who have become a nightmare in the lives of Nigerians.

According to the President, no criminal group will be allowed to hold the country to ransom.

The statement read: “I feel greatly relieved that his Highness had survived this tragedy that resulted in the death of four of his aides during the attack.

“I can relate with great empathy the kind of traumatic experience you had encountered at the hands of these evil elements in our society.”

“The law would never surrender to mass murderers who engage in wanton destruction of lives and impoverishment of their victims.

”This administration remains firmly committed to the security of Nigerians and we will continue to fund and adequately motivate our security personnel in order to encourage them to respond vigorously to these challenges.”

Buhari said reports reaching him indicated that residents of the community where the attack on the Emir happened resisted the house-to-house search for the suspects, saying these were unhelpful and did not speak well of the members of the community.

The President also appealed to Nigerian communities to desist from obstructing law enforcement agencies in hot pursuit of suspected criminals.