Pipeline Explosion Hits Lagos State (Video)

More than 200 houses have been reportedly burnt following a pipeline explosion around the Ile-Epo, Abule-Egba area of Lagos State, on Sunday night.

According to some eyewitnesses, the incident started from a vandalised petroleum pipeline belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) in the area.

Fire service tankers were on the ground to tame the raging inferno from getting into the area but two bodies recovered from the inferno as at the time of this report.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy Gbenga Omotoso confirmed the outbreak at Abule Egba on Sunday.

“A pipeline fire has been reported at Abule-Egba,” he said. “LASEMA and other security/emergency agencies have activated their machinery to fight the fire.”