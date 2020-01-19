Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Sunday, Jan. 19th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Sunday, January 19th, 2020.

Peoples Democratic Party’s Emeka Ihedioha says he is pitying those celebrating the verdict of the Supreme Court, which sacked him as governor of Imo State. He spoke when members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP visited his Abuja residence on Saturday, saying the judgment was more about the country’s democracy than himself.

2. Amotekun: Security Outfit Plot Against Fulani – Miyetti Allah

The Miyetti Allah Kaute Hore wants the President Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to arrest southwest leaders in charge of Operation Amotekun. The formation of the security outfit by governors of Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun and Oyo has caused controversy in the country, with Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), declaring it illegal.

A former Minister of Aviation in Nigeria, Femi Fani-Kayode has once again slammed the herdsmen under the umbrella of the Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore for their aversion towards the Western Nigeria Security outfit, codenamed ‘Operation Amotekun’. Concise News reports that in a recent interview with sunnewsonline.com, Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, the National President-General of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore called on the federal government to arrest Yoruba leaders promoting Operation Amotekun.

Security chiefs in Nigeria have said that “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would be stopped “to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined.” Concise News reports that the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known on Friday after the country’s heads of security outfits had met with the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London ahead of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, Concise News reports. The Nigerian leader, according to his media aide Femi Adesina, arrived in the United Kingdom in the early hours of Saturday.

Controversial Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu has declared his support for Amotekun while claiming that some Nigerian celebrities have received millions of naira to discredit the security outfit. Concise News reports that Amotekun is a newly launched security outfit recently launched by the governors of the South-West states to tackle kidnapping and other criminal activities in the zone.

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Young Progressives Party (YPP) has filed an appeal against his removal as a member of the Senate on Friday by the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari. Justice Bello Rawu had in his ruling sacked Ubah and ordered Obinna Uzoh of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as his replacement.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, Attorney General of the Federation and the National Assembly have been dragged to court over the recent pronouncement on the South West Security outfit code-named Amotekun as illegal by the AGF by a rights activist and legal practitioner, Malcolm Emokinovo Omirhobo.

In the suit the lawyer filed before a Federal High Court in Lagos, he challenged the declaration of the instituted security outfit ‘Amotekun’ as illegal.

Nigerian-born British world boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has officially presented his four title belts to President Muhammadu Buhari. He regained the belts after beating Mexican-American, Andy Ruiz Jnr in a rematch in Saudi Arabia in December last year after losing the belts to the Mexican in their first meeting in the US.

Issac Hayden scored a 94th-minute header to snatch a stunning 1-0 win over Chelsea, earning Newcastle their first Premier League victory of 2020. A well-drilled Newcastle side kept Chelsea who had 70 per cent of the possession and 19 shots but at bay and completed the ultimate smash-and-grab with 30 seconds to play as Hayden glanced an Allan Saint-Maximin cross home to send St James’ Park into raptures.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.