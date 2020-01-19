Nigeria Targets First 70 In Ease Of Doing Business Ranking By 2023

The Secretary to Government of the Federation, (SGF), Boss Mustapha, has revealed that Nigeria targets to secure a position among the first 70 by 2023 in World Bank Ease of Doing Business ranking.

Mustapha stated this at the ‘Night with Maritime Stars’ of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Corporate Dinner and Merit Awards in Lagos on Friday.

The SGF, who was chairman of the occasion, said that currently, the country had moved up from 170 to 131, after President Muhammad Buhari signed the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) in July 2016.

He expressed optimism that with the PEBEC initiative, the 2023 target would be achieved.

Mustapha said that the government, in its bid to improve efficiency and productivity in the industry and country, had created the council to ensure an enabling environment for port efficiency.

“Government will continue to support the maritime sector because on it rests opportunities for wealth creation and economic growth,” the SGF said.

He said that there was still a long way to go, but there was a need to recognise the progress that had been made so far.

The SGF pointed out that the progress made so far by NIMASA was due to the commitment and drive of its staff and stakeholders in the industry, hence the need to appreciate them.

He urged the members of staff that were not recognized at the event to strive hard, for tomorrow could be their time.