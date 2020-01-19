Kano: Police Rescue 27 Children From Illegal Baby Factory

Twenty-seven children have been rescued from an illegal baby factory by the officers of the Kano State Police Command, Concise News reports.

According to the state command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, the illegal orphanage home known as Du Merci orphanage is suspected to be involved in child trafficking and kidnapping.

Haruna told reporters that the proprietor of the illegal home, Solomon Tafa, who also claimed to be a professor has been arrested.

The Police PRO also revealed that the suspect, Tafa, works alongside a hospital that helps him take care of the pregnant women before and after delivery.

He said an investigation is ongoing and the children are now in the custody of the Kano state Children’s home, while the alleged baby-making factory remains under lock and key.

“We were able to rescue nine children here, after the arrest; he was not able to present any document that shows how these children are being sourced.

“He procures pregnant women, gives them all the necessary ante-natal attention and care. After delivery, he then hands over the newly born babies to the owner of the orphanage home.”

The suspect, Tafa claimed that his orphanage home is duly registered and the authorities in Kano state are aware of its existence since 1996 when they started operation.

“We are registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) with 10 boards of trustees that are the Directors.

“We have been running the home since 1992, but officially opened in 1996. I’m registered with Women affairs and social development and the children are from many sources,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner for Women Affairs and social development, Zahra’u Umar-Muhammad, said that the suspect was yet to register with the Ministry and there is no record showing the existence of any Du Merci children home in the state.