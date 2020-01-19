Imo: What Ihedioha Should Have Done To Avert S’Court Ruling – Mbaka

Emeka Ihedioha should have sought divine intervention to avert the Supreme Court ruling that sacked him as the Imo State governor, according to Revd. Fr. Mbaka

Concise News understands that Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was sacked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday with the All Progressives Congress (APC)’s Hope Uzodinma declared the winner of the 2019 governor election.

The court ruling came a few weeks after Mbaka of the Adoration Ministries Enugu Nigeria (AMEN) had predicted that Ihedioha would be removed as the leader of the Igbo state in his 2020 prophecies.

While speaking on Sunday in his homily, Mbaka said the PDP candidate should have come to Enugu State to seek the face of God following the prophecy.

“What’s the distance from Imo state to Enugu, that after given the message on 31st night, Ihedioha cannot come to adoration and seek for God’s intervention, rather he embarked on attacking and castigating the message and the messenger; tell me the person that attacked a genuine man of God and went scot-free?” he asked.

“What I am doing here is extraordinary and unadulterated, it is not by power neither by might, the way Peter Obi attacked the message I gave him which later put him in this present political quagmire was the way Ihedioha also attacked me.

“I think that when a message like that is given the right thing to do is to ask the prophet what to do to avert it.”