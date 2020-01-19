Protesters have hit the streets of Owerri, the Imo State capital, Sunday, over the sacking of Emeka Ihedioha by the Supreme Court.

Concise News reported that Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was on Tuesday sacked by the apex court which declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2019 governorship election winner.

Uzodinma has since started work as the leader of the South-East State following the court’s judgement. But hundreds of youths on Sunday marched through the streets of Owerri carrying placards with diverse inscriptions and chanting solidarity songs.

The PDP has also threatened to embark on a protest on Monday in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the court ruling.