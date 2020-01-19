Imo: PDP Fixes Date To Protest Supreme Court Judgment In Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged its members to prepare to protest against the judgement of the Supreme Court which sacked its governorship candidate in Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha.

According to a statement signed by its National Organising Secretary, Col. Austin Akobundu (retd.), and made available to journalists on Saturday, the protest will take place on Monday, January 20 in Abuja.

He added that the protest would take off from the party’s complex, popularly called Legacy House at Maitama, Abuja by 9am and will move around the Federal Capital Territory.

Akobundu noted that the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus and the party’s National Executive Committee has approved the protest to hold in Abuja.

According to Akobundu, the planned protest will avail the party the opportunity to register its displeasure against the apex court’s judgment and the current state of affairs in Nigeria.

He said, “In line with the approval of the National Executive Committee of our great party, the National Chairman has directed that a peaceful, civil and non-violent protest be organised in the FCT to register the displeasure of the party against the current state of affairs in the country, especially the miscarriage of justice of the Supreme Court against the lawfully elected governor of Imo State.

“This is a clarion call to all lovers of democracy as we join hands to save our dear nation.

“God bless the Peoples Democratic Party. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Concise News had reported that the apex court had declared Senator Hope Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after it ruled that he scored the highest number of valid votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election, a decision that was upheld by the elections petitions tribunal and appellate court before it was upturned by the highest court.