Imo: Governor Uzodinma Denies Ordering Probe Of Ihedioha, Okorocha, Ohakim

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has denied media reports that he planned to probe his predecessors and look into the accounts and contracts awarded from May 29, 2010, till date.

Concise News had reported that Uzodinma, who was sworn in on Wednesday evening at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the state capital, had said that he plans to probe the tenures of Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Emeka Ihedioha.

The governor also directed the Accountant-General to forward to his office all financial transactions between May 29, 2010 till date within four working days.

Uzodinma also asked permanent secretaries to forward to his office, all contracts awarded and their statuses within the same period.

However, after inspecting some structures at the government house in Owerri on Sunday, the governor said he hasn’t made any pronouncement of probing anyone, urging the media to get accurate facts and statements before publishing.

Uzodinma noted that even though the business of governance includes probing and accountability, his directive to the Accountant-General of the state and the officials of the civil service to furnish him with the financial statement of the state may have been misconstrued.

According to him, if during an investigation and for proper accountability there’s need to call on anyone for questioning as it deems fit, the government will not hesitate to do so.

“When I asked for a status report from all the ministries, many people misunderstood it or assumed that the purpose of calling for that information is because I want to probe; I never said that I was going to probe anybody.

“The business of governance involves probing if need be; so I needed that information because there is no official handover from anybody, and for me to start the work, I need to know what is on the ground.

“We will start and in the course of doing our business, if there are things that require investigation, we will subject them to an investigation. My business here is to govern the people, and in the process, if there is any need for any particular issue to be investigated or probed I will do that, but let nobody begin to speak for me because I have not said that yet.”