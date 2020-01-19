Imo: Gov. Uzodinma Sacks Chairmen, Members Of Boards, Parastatals

All chairmen and members of boards and parastatals in Imo State have been sacked by the newly inaugurated governor, Hope Uzodinma.

Concise News understands that the chairmen and members of the boards and parastatals were constituted in 2019 by the immediate governor of the state, Emeka Ihedioha.

According to the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Oguwuike Nwachukwu, all the chairmen and members of the boards and parastatals should hand over all government property in their possession to the most senior civil servants in their respective agencies.

He said: “The governor has approved the immediate dissolution of boards of all government parastatals and agencies in the state.”

Ths news medium had reported that governor Uzodinma had announced his intention to look into the accounts and contracts awarded from May 29, 2010, till date.

Uzodinma made this announcement immediately he was sworn in as governor after the Supreme Court declared him the valid winner of the March 2019 governorship election in the southeast state.

Uzodinma, who was sworn in on Wednesday evening at the Heroes Square in Owerri, the state capital, directed the Accountant-General to forward to his office all financial transactions between May 29, 2010 till date within four working days.

The period covers the tenures of Ikedi Ohakim, Rochas Okorocha and Ihedioha

The governor also asked permanent secretaries to forward to his office, all contracts awarded and their statuses within the same period.

Uzodinma promised to create an environment of prosperity in the state, urging his opponents to join him in rebuilding Imo.

The apex court had declared Uzodinma, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner after it ruled that he scored the highest number of valid votes.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had declared Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the winner of the election, a decision that was upheld by the elections petitions tribunal and appellate court before it was upturned by the highest court.