Haaland Scores Hat-trick On Borussia Dortmund Debut

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored a 20-minute hat-trick on his Borussia Dortmund debut after signing from Red Bull Salzburg for around €20m (£17m).

The 19-year-old, who was a Manchester United target before choosing to move to the Bundesliga instead, only came on after 56 minutes in a game Dortmund were losing 3-1 away to Augsburg – but scored with his first touch.

Two goals and 20 minutes later, Haaland completed a quickfire hat-trick and showed why United had met the teenager’s €20m release clause.

The young striker was named among the substitutes for Saturday’s trip but the Norwegian took just three minutes to open his account, slotting home after being played through on goal by Jadon Sancho.

England international Sancho pulled Dortmund level two minutes later, before Haaland capitalised on good work by Thorgan Hazard to double his tally with a simple finish.

And Haaland’s treble was complete 11 minutes from time, when he tucked home a left-footed strike after receiving the ball from Marco Reus.

Haaland became the seventh player in Bundesliga history to score a hat-trick on his debut and the first since Aubameyang.

Two goals from Florian Niederlechner and one from Marco Richter had seen Augsburg into their 3-1 lead, with Julian Brandt scoring Dortmund’s other goal.