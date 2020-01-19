EPL: Mourinho Speaks On Tottenham Signing Striker In January

Jose Mourinho has confirmed he wants to sign a new a striker in the January transfer window following Tottenham’s laclustre 0-0 draw with Watford at the Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Spurs have now gone four Premier League games without a victory and 195 minutes without a goal since Harry Kane‘s hamstring injury ruled their talisman out for at least three months.

Lucas Moura lead the line and missed a one-on-one chance in the first half before Dele Alli and Heung-min Son spurned other opportunities before Erik Lamela’s last-gasp effort was cleared on the line with just millimetres to spare.

When asked if he wanted a new striker, Mourinho said: ​If it’s possible yes, if it’s not possible no. We all know, we all want the best for the team, the best for the club. That is obvious.

“But we have to do things when it is possible to do, it is the right thing to do.

“This is not the last match of Tottenham’s history. Next Wednesday we have another one, next season we have many more.

“We have to be calm, be loyal to these boys, respecting everything they are trying to do. If it happens it happens, if it doesn’t happen it doesn’t happen.

