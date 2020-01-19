EPL: Arsenal Will Suffer For Loss Against N’Castle – Chelsea’s Abraham

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed that the team will take their revenge on Arsenal for the side’s 1-0 loss to Newcastle in the Premier League, Saturday.

Concise News understands that the Blues lost the game at the St James’ Park thanks to a 94th-minute goal from Isaac Hayden that gave all three points to Steve Bruce’s side.

Speaking after the tie, Abraham has vowed that the London side who will play Arsenal on Tuesday, will vent their anger against the Gunners.

“The gaffer [Lampard] said after the game ‘We gave it our all, keep your heads up we’ve got another massive game on Tuesday’ and we just have to take our anger out against Arsenal,” he said. “It’s a tough one to take.”

According to him, v“These are the kind of games you watch on TV and you never expect it to happen to you. We dominated the game, in the second half I don’t remember them having a shot until the last minute and they score.

“For us, we have to give credit to Newcastle, they defended well all game, they disrupted our style of play, but we gave it our all and were unfortunate to lose at the end.”