Anthony Joshua Prostrating Before Buhari Is Repulsive – Fani-Kayode

A former Minister of Aviation and Culture Femi Fani-Kayode has lampooned heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua for prostrating before President Muhammadu Buhari.

Concise News had reported that Joshua, the heavyweight boxer prostrated before Buhari while presenting his world title belts to him in London, the UK.

While reacting to the development, Fani-Kayode who is a chieftain of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), claimed Joshua was wrong to have done such.

In a tweet on his verified handle, FFK said he is disappointed with Joshua’s act, describing it as a shame.

“I find this picture & @anthonyfjoshua’s behaviour utterly repulsive and disgusting,” he tweeted. “Prostrating before his slave master & a bloodthirsty dictator & tyrant who is viciously persecuting and humiliating his people: what a crying shame. This speaks volumes. He has lost me!”

Buhari had left Nigeria for London on Friday alongside some governors and government official for the inaugural UK-African Investment Summit which is starting on Monday.

Joshua, a British-Nigerian heavyweight boxing champion, reclaimed his three belts- WBA, WBF and IBF – from Andy Ruiz in December 2019.