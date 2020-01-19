Home » Amotekun: Yoruba Want Separate Nation Via Backdoor – Junaid M’hammed

A former lawmaker in the Second Republic Junaid Mohammed has claimed the South-West wants to get a separate nation via the Amotekun security outfit.

Concise News reports that Amotekun was launched recently in Ibadan, Oyo State to tame the rising level of insecurity in the South-West.

However, Junaid has claimed the body is a tribal militia by the Yoruba which they would use to get a separate nation, adding that the group is against the interest of Nigeria.

He told Vanguard that the originators of the programme should face the full wrath of the country’s law, saying that no section of the Nigerian constitution makes provision for either state or regional police.

 

