Amotekun: Atiku Backs Establishment Of Zonal Security Outfit

A former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has backed the newly-established Operation Amotekun by leaders of the South-West, Concise News reports.

The Amotekun security outfit was launched recently with the Federal Government declaring it illegal a few days later. Concise News reports that the development has caused controversies among Nigerians.

In a statement, Sunday, Atiku said he is in support of zonal and community policing, adding that the main duty of any government is the security of lives and properties.

According to him, “In carrying out this function, the state employs different layers of measures to ensure effective and efficient policing.

“It is without a doubt that in the past decade particularly, the current policing administration in our dear country had been stretched to its limits and it is obvious that the reality of our domestic security upheaval will demand of us to recalibrate our police systems.

“In the First Republic, before we gravitated too much to the centre, policing was done federally with each native authority and region having some mechanisms to deal with little upsets that were the security concerns of those times.

“In the present day Nigeria, there is hardly any state of the federation that does not contend with some type of security challenges.

“Because our security challenges are diverse in forms and impacts, it is thus incumbent that centrally controlled police architecture cannot exclusively deal with those challenges.

Consequently, there is a need for the creation of additional policing structures in the country to address the rapidly growing challenges of insecurity and crime.”

Atiku added: “Nigeria is a vast country facing enormous security challenges and, therefore, there is the urgent need to create more security structures at the local levels to reduce the burden on the federal police.

“The issue of security shouldn’t be politicised and monopolised in the face of our current alarming security challenges characterised by the fear of even travelling on our highways by the citizens who might be intercepted by kidnappers and taken hostage for ransom.

“Local policing shouldn’t be mistaken for an effort to hijack the role of the federal police or competition with the federal government.

“The obvious inadequacies of the federal police to effectively deal with these rapidly growing security challenges make local policing not only desirable, but also necessary.

“The police are more likely to be effective in areas where they are well known and trusted by the local communities who in turn are willing to share information about known criminals and criminal activities, thereby foiling those crimes before they are even carried out.

“It is a given perception that when people have a role in their own security, they are going to help to defeat the criminal in their tracks and that the more they are involved, the more likely they would perceive the police as their friends.”