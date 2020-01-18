UK-Africa Summit: President Buhari Arrives London (Pictures)

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in London ahead of the inaugural UK-Africa Investment Summit, Concise News reports.

The Nigerian leader, according to his media aide Femi Adesina, arrived in the United Kingdom in the early hours of Saturday

“President Buhari arrives London ahead of the UK-Africa Investment Summit on 17th Jan 2020,” Adesina posted on his verified Facebook page.

President Buhari is in London to participate in the first UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20th, 2020.

The summit is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

Buhari’s delegation include Governors Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya and Okezie Ikpeazu of Kogi, Gombe and Abia States.

To be hosted by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, the crux of the event is “to create new partnerships that will deliver more investments and jobs” to the benefit of people and businesses in African countries and the United Kingdom.

Also, issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

The summit, in addition, is expected to provide Nigeria with the opportunity to project itself as a leading investment destination for new industries.

While in the United Kingdom, the Nigerian leader, Buhari, will hold a meeting with the Head of the Commonwealth, Prince Charles in Glasgow, Scotland.

President Buhari and his delegation would also meet with Prime Minister Johnson and heads of multilateral organisations.