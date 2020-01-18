Security Chiefs Warn Group After Launch Of Operation Amotekun

Security chiefs in Nigeria have said that “individuals or group of individuals” likely to cause trouble for the country would be stopped “to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined.”

Concise News reports that the Chief of Air Staff, Marshal Sadique Abubakar, made this known on Friday after the country’s heads of security outfits had met with the commander-in-chief, President Muhammadu Buhari, in Abuja.

Buhari and the security chiefs, it was learned, reviewed the security situation in Nigeria in the wake of the controversy tied to the launch of a security outfit, Operation Amotekun, by governors of states in the country’s Southwest.

Recall that the Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) had, during the week, knocked Nigeria’s Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), for declaring Operation Amotekun illegal.

The forum insisted that the outfit was launched to tackle insecurity in the Southwest.

But the Chief of Air Staff did not mention Operation Amotekun while speaking with newsmen.

He said, “You recall that we held a meeting on the 30th of December 2019, and today (Friday), we held another one. The essence of the meeting was to critically evaluate what the Armed Forces of Nigeria, as well as other security and intelligence agencies, are doing to ensure that the territorial integrity of Nigeria is not undermined by any individual or group of individuals.”

“We also looked at the emerging situations in some areas particularly banditry in some of the north-western states and other parts of the country,” he added.

“We have critically looked at everything and we are satisfied with the progress we are making. We are satisfied with the support the Federal Government is giving the armed forces and other security agencies in terms of procurement of platforms; a substantial number of these equipment are expected by the end of February.

“Some of the equipment have started arriving for the Nigerian Air Force; two helicopter gunships had arrived on the 15th of January and we are now in the process of putting them together, which will add to whatever we have.”

The security chief also said that “we want to reassure Nigerians that the armed forces of Nigeria, the security and intelligence agencies are going to continue to work round the clock to ensure that our country is secure and to ensure that nobody undermines the territorial integrity and national sovereignty of Nigeria.”