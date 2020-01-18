Rihanna Parts Ways With Saudi Arabian Boyfriend

After two and half years of dating, Barbadian R&B star Rihanna and her Saudi Arabian boyfriend, Hassan Jameel have parted ways.

Concise News understands that Rihanna and Jameel who were private while they dated, reportedly broke up this week.

Sometime in 2019, she opened up about her relationship with Jameel in an interview with Vogue, where she said “Yeah, I’m dating,”

Confirming her relationship with the Saudi businessman she had been dating since October 2017, she stated “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.”

There are reports that while they were dating, Jameel’s hobbies included making out with Rihanna in pools, taking Rihanna on yachts, and being yelled at by Rihanna about soccer.

Recall that the 31-year-old previously dated Chris Brown and Drake.