A director of Punch Newspaper and cousin to the Aboderin family (owners of Punch newspaper), Dr Lekan Are, is dead, Concise News can authoritatively report.

Dr. Are died today Saturday at UCH Ibadan, aged 86 yrs old.

A source who craved annonimity informed Concise News that friends and business associates have started sending condolences to the Are’s family over the demise of their patriach.

Details soon…