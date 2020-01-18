Osimhen Scores Again To Seal Lille’s French Cup Passage

Victor Osimhen scored once more to send Lille into the French Cup Round of 16 following a 2-0 victory away to ESM Gonfreville.

The Nigerian started the game from the bench after replacing Luiz Araujo in the 61st minute, nonetheless, he got the Great Danes’ second goal in the tie’s last minute.

Loic Remy broke the deadlock for the visitors with his 69th minute effort after a goalless affair at Le Havre’s Oceane Stadium

And when it looked like the hosts – who were left to rue missed chances – would stage a comeback, the former Wolfsburg man sealed the victory with a fine finish.

Osimhen now boasts of 15 goals in his debut season for the French topflight outfit having joined from Sporting Charleroi as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement.

Having scaled the hurdle of the fifth division outfit, Lille shift attention to Tuesday’s Coupe de la League clash with Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

Five days later, they welcome PSG to Stade Pierre-Mauroy in a potential Ligue 1 cracker.