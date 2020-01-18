Home » Nigerians React As Davido, Chioma Follow Each Other On Instagram Again

Nigerians React As Davido, Chioma Follow Each Other On Instagram Again

By - 1 hour ago on January 18, 2020
Davido, Chioma (source: Instagram)

The micro-blogging platform, Twitter has been buzzing since Nigerians woke to see that celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma unfollow each other on Instagram.

Concise News reports that this occurred in the early hours of Saturday and none of them is yet to address their reasons.

Meanwhile, some social media users suggested that a fight between Davido, Peruzzi and his former record label Goldenboy entertainment, could have led to it.

Goldenboy entertainment boss alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick, while also accused Davido of incest.

Some also alleged that Davido was not giving Chioma enough attention any longer while others suggested there was more to their action.

Surprisingly the duo took to the platform to follow each other back, leaving their fans shocked.

Even though it has been confirmed that they have followed each other on Instagram, some of their fans took to Twitter handles to react.

Oyindamola Olubajo is a graduate of Mass Communication, who is passionate about taking you round the world of entertainment in the most interesting and enthralling way.

