Nigerians React As Davido, Chioma Follow Each Other On Instagram Again

The micro-blogging platform, Twitter has been buzzing since Nigerians woke to see that celebrity couple, Davido and Chioma unfollow each other on Instagram.

Concise News reports that this occurred in the early hours of Saturday and none of them is yet to address their reasons.

Meanwhile, some social media users suggested that a fight between Davido, Peruzzi and his former record label Goldenboy entertainment, could have led to it.

Goldenboy entertainment boss alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick, while also accused Davido of incest.

Some also alleged that Davido was not giving Chioma enough attention any longer while others suggested there was more to their action.

Surprisingly the duo took to the platform to follow each other back, leaving their fans shocked.

Even though it has been confirmed that they have followed each other on Instagram, some of their fans took to Twitter handles to react.

Below are some tweets gathered.

When u realize that davido and Chioma were just using u to catch early morning cruise 😂😂😂😂😂#davchiShip pic.twitter.com/G7NEi3vl5Z — CiVilliZed_ViLLaGer😎🇳🇬 (@JoelChizaram) January 18, 2020

Abeg… When you hear "chef" no be only food chef dey cook… Chef dey render services for other people… So chioma is just doing her job 😂 pic.twitter.com/8EHuaOUtzv — Olamide (@or_lamide1) January 18, 2020

This Chioma ish mustn't be a publicity stunt cos I don't think a real Man would tamper with his lady's reputation just for mere publicity but i wouldn't neglect the fact that extreme measures could be taken for attention and it's a big shame on Davido if that's the case! . — Victor Babatunde (@vhic_tore) January 18, 2020

Whatever it is between Davido, Chioma and Perruzi, I hope they resolve it. No one saw this coming. — Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) January 18, 2020

So peruzzi has been busy sucking Chioma’s breast 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ZHFzspcAz6 — IbomJnr (@Ibomjnr) January 18, 2020

just know chioma is been fucked by both…But davido does not know this…That is why lingard is davido and chioma is sterling…And chioma is fucking perruzi…So now u know… pic.twitter.com/I5wtxQIog3 — kilsiN1 (@kilsiN1) January 18, 2020

Are we even sure if ifeanyi jr is Chioma and Davido child

Not Mr Patrick's #Davido #Chioma pic.twitter.com/IuOfEFsQy2 — Afolabi Nicholas (@iam_nicholasafo) January 18, 2020