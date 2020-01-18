In a bid to prevent the occurrence of Lassa fever, the Director of Public Health, Enugu State, Dr Boniface Okolo has admonished Nigerians against soaking garri.

Speaking with newsmen in Enugu on Saturday, Okolo said the rats that caused the deadly virus were mostly in contact with ‘garri,’ a cassava product.

According to the director, garri is better consumed when used for “eba” because of the hot water as it will kill germs.

“We in the state health ministry are waging total war against rodents through sensitisation, that is what we are doing to ensure we do not have victim of Lassa fever in the state.

“We are also sensitising the public to ensure that their fruits and raw vegetables are properly washed if they must be consumed them raw and cook to the appropriate temperature.

“The best practices for food storage should be encouraged to prevent epidemic. ”We should always make sure that we use air-tight clean plastic containers to preserve our foodstuff to avoid Lassa fever and other diseases,” he said.