Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Jan. 18th, 2020

Good day, and welcome to the Concise News roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today Saturday, January 18th, 2020.

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his wish is to conduct the 2023 presidential election without hitches so he can hand over peacefully to whoever succeeds him. Buhari said this at a dinner with members of his legal team for the 2019 presidential election petition on Thursday in Abuja.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says Nigeria’s total debt stock, based on the figures for September 2019, stands at N26.215 trillion. Concise News understands that the country’s total debt stock comprises the debt of federal government, 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday departed Abuja for London to participate in the first UK-Africa Investment Summit holding on Monday, January 20th, 2020. Concise News understands that the summit is expected to bring together African leaders, international business chief executives and heads of international organisations.

A High Court sitting in Abuja on Friday sacked Senator Ifeanyi Ubah of Anambra South under the platform of the Young Progressives Party (YPP). The court had on April 11, 2019, nullified Ubah’s win for allegedly using a forged National Examination Council (NECO) certificate to vie for the senatorial election that was held on February 23, 2019.

Inflation in Nigeria increased by 11.98 per cent year-on-year in December 2019, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). The NBS made this known in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Inflation Report released on Friday.

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has promised to make petrol cheaper and affordable for Nigerians by providing alternative fuel called Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). Concise News reports that the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, made this known to journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

7. Amotekun: To Hell With Your Presidency, Afenifere Blasts Miyetti Allah

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere has knocked Miyetti Allah for condemning the launch of the Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN) called “Operation Amotekun.” Concise News understands that the Amotekun, launched last week, has been declared illegal by the Federal Government, with the Miyeti Allah claiming the outfit might ruin the South-West’s chances of producing the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) have rescued a man who was trapped under a building that collapsed at Alasepe Street, off Community road, Ago Okota in Lagos State on Friday.

Concise News understands that the man was given first aid treatment by medical officials who were at the scene before he was taken to a hospital.

The Federal Government has taken delivery of two fighter helicopters to boost the ongoing fight against insurgency and banditry in the country. The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, disclosed this when he briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting of Security Council at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Former Manchester United captain Ashley Young has completed his move from Old Trafford to Inter Milan on a six-month deal with an option to extend for a further year. A deal between the two clubs was agreed on Thursday with Inter paying a £1.3m (€1.5m) fee plus bonuses for the winger turned full-back.

That’s the roundup of the top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website.