Home » N-Power: NSIP Releases ‘Important’ Announcement To All Volunteers

N-Power: NSIP Releases ‘Important’ Announcement To All Volunteers

By - 2 hours ago on January 18, 2020
N-Power: NSIP Releases 'Important' Announcement To All Volunteers

The Muhammadu Buhari administration prides the N-Power scheme as one of its major achievement (Photo: Osun Reporters)

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sokoto Coordinating Unit (SOCU) has asked all N-Power beneficiaries in the state to come for their t-shirt, face-cap and ID Card, Concise News gathered.

According to the recent release endorsed by Zayyanu Dalhatu, the Desk Officer of the famed N-Power scheme in the state, obtained by this online news medium, the exercise which commenced on Thursday will end on the 23rd of January.

It would be recalled that Sokoto state N-Power beneficiaries made the headlines for the wrong reasons not too long when an exposé by Business Day Newspaper indicted a few beneficiaries. They would later be suspended pending their adjustment.

States like Lagos and Benue have since last year distributed the clothing to beneficiaries.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme. The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and device to aid their learning and skills development.

See the full information below:

N-Power: NSIP Releases 'Important' Announcement To All Volunteers

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.