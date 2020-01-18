N-Power: NSIP Releases ‘Important’ Announcement To All Volunteers

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes (NSIPs), Sokoto Coordinating Unit (SOCU) has asked all N-Power beneficiaries in the state to come for their t-shirt, face-cap and ID Card, Concise News gathered.

According to the recent release endorsed by Zayyanu Dalhatu, the Desk Officer of the famed N-Power scheme in the state, obtained by this online news medium, the exercise which commenced on Thursday will end on the 23rd of January.

It would be recalled that Sokoto state N-Power beneficiaries made the headlines for the wrong reasons not too long when an exposé by Business Day Newspaper indicted a few beneficiaries. They would later be suspended pending their adjustment.

States like Lagos and Benue have since last year distributed the clothing to beneficiaries.

Introduced in 2016 by President Muhammadu Buhari, the N-Power Programme, is a graduate and non-graduate job enhancement scheme.

The objective is to enable them acquire the requisite skills, knowledge and experience for entrepreneurship and self sufficiency at the culmination of their tenure on the programme. The N-Power beneficiaries are then provided with N30, 000 (approximately 83 US Dollars) monthly stipend and device to aid their learning and skills development.

See the full information below: