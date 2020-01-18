N-Power: Govt. Speaks On ‘New Portal For Registration’

The Plateau Government on Friday cautioned people of the state against fraudsters and fake N-Power portals as the federal government had yet to open its portal to the Nigerian public, Concise News reports.

Dr Sumaye Hamza, the Executive Assistant to Governor Simon Lalong and Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), gave the advice at a one-day capacity building workshop organised for staff of N-SIP in the state.

“Citizens should note that the N-Power portal is yet to be opened and that the engagement is online and very transparent; it is not through completion of forms as being peddled by fraudsters.

“SIP is technology-driven to enable a balanced selection where those who don’t know anybody can have equal opportunity to participate.

“Most importantly, our youths should be careful disclosing their personal information indiscriminately.

“Once the portal is opened, we have an obligation to appropriately inform the good people of Plateau about the procedures of enrolment,” Hamza said.

The focal person used the workshop with Theme: ‘Enhancing Productivity Through Capacity Development’ to showcase the achievements the NSIP has so far recorded in the state.

She said that the journey of the Social Investment Programme initiated by President Muhammadu Buhari, in Nigeria and the state had been very rewarding and impactful.

She said the four components of the programme include : Job Creation tagged NPower; Conditional Cash Transfer {CCT}; National Home Grown School Feeding {NHGSF} and the Government Enterprise Empowerment Programme {GEEP}, were now household names.

“There is no doubt that a good percentage of residents of Plateau are either direct or indirect beneficiaries because their family members are benefiting from the intervention or they are transacting business with those benefiting.

“The fact that an encouraging number of people are directly benefiting from the intervention has greatly helped to maintain peace and stability through useful engagement and improved economic well-being of people, increased enrolment and enhanced livelihood among others.

“Over 11,000 youths are benefiting from the N-Power intervention;there are 61,565 Poorest of the poor Househods, within which we have 291,249 individuals benefiting from the CCT intervention.

“A total of 3,285 cooks are feeding 220,000 pupils in 1970 public primary schools in the state and thousands of small scale traders have benefited from the TraderMoni and Marketmoni.

“All these became possible because of the passion of our Gov. Simon Lalong who provided the enabling environment for effective implementation of the programmes under SIP,” Hamza disclosed.