Home » Multiple Sexual Partners Increase Risk Of Cervical Cancer- NGO

Multiple Sexual Partners Increase Risk Of Cervical Cancer- NGO

By - 59 minutes ago on January 18, 2020
Multiple Sexual Partners Increase Risk Of Cervical Cancer- NGO

File source: https://www.physio-pedia.com/File:Cervical-Cancer-Picture.jpg

The Save Our Future Now Foundation, an NGO, says that women with multiple sexual partners have higher risks of cervical cancer.

Concise News reports that its Programme Coordinator, Mrs Tosin Ogunshile said this while speaking to NAN on Friday in Ibadan.

Ogunkile said that having multiple sexual partners predisposes women to become infected with Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) which is the commonest cause of cervical cancer.

“Cervical cancer is caused by uncontrollable growth of abnormal cells. Most cases of cervical cancer are caused by HPV.

“HPV is the most common sexually acquired infection, which is transmitted not only through sexual contact but also by any form of sexual intimacy like oral sex.

“The use of condom is not an effective protection because it merely covers the penile shaft; most of the skin around the genitals of males and females come into contact,” she said.

According to her the disease can be prevented through vaccination, regular screening and treatment of pre-cancerous lesions.

“HPV vaccination helps prevent infection with the HPV types that cause most cervical cancers, so vaccination is advisable.

“Also regular screening is also important for early detection because there may be no symptoms. It is only in a few cases that symptoms like irregular bleeding, abnormal menstruation and pain in the pelvis occurs,” she said.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

Ridwan is a trained communicator who specialises in football and squash. He has been published by African Examiner. He provides professional coverage of general news, politics and sports, and has interviewed some of the biggest names in the field - including the first Nigerian interview with South Africa's no. 1 male squash player, Jean-Pierre Brits. He is a proud Nigerian and campaigner for #NigeriaIsOurs.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.