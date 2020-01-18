Liverpool and Manchester United rekindle their rivalry at Anfield on Sunday in a star English Premier League (EPL) match.

Concise News reports that it could be a tricky game as United had come out unscathed against the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City.

So it is entirely natural that undefeated Liverpool – unbeaten in 38 league matches and unbeaten in the league at Anfield since April 2017 – seem to be entertaining the fact it is 50-50 against Manchester United on Sunday.

Indeed, United are the only team to take a point off Jürgen Klopp’s side this season courtesy of October’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford but their inconsistent form has seen them lose away at Watford and Arsenal of late and there is little to suggest they can silence Anfield.

Fabinho and Joel Matip are on course to be available for the contest.

The pair have successfully come through training in the past two days after recovering from respective ankle and knee injuries. However, Naby Keita, Dejan Lovren and James Milner are ruled out of the game, Jürgen Klopp confirmed at his pre-match press conference. For Manchester United meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given update regarding the availability of Eric Bailly, Diogo Dalot, Tim Fosu-Mensah, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw and Axel Tuanzebe. Tuanzebe has played just six minutes of Premier League football since the start of October due to injury, while Rojo has not featured since November. The duo do not appear close to an immediate comeback, but there is more positive news regarding the four other defenders after Solskjaer confirmed they could soon return to first-team action. Axel had a setback but he’s working his way towards fitness, the Norwegian told Manchester United’s official website. “Eric and Tim are fit and available. “Luke is on the training pitch today [Friday] to see how he is. He’s been ill and he’s had a little issue. Diogo is back and Marcos is still not ready. He had a bad calf injury that took longer than we expected.” The availability of four more defenders is great news for Solskjaer, who has only had three fit centre-backs to choose from in recent weeks. Bailly and Fosu-Mensah – who recently featured for our Under-23s – have not played a first-team match this season through injury. Shaw’s absence has been less long-term, with the left-back missing United’s last two matches, while Dalot played earlier this month in the Emirates FA Cup match against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux. Star man, Marcus Rashford is a major doubt for the game after his injury versus Wolves recently.

Liverpool vs Manchester United Date, Venue

Sunday, January 19th, 2020 at Anfield

Liverpool vs Manchester United Time

4: 30 PM British Time; 5:30 PM Nigerian Time

Liverpool vs Manchester United Where To Watch Match Live

SuperSport 3 Live