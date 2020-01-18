Leave That Jungle, Bisi Alimi Tells LGBT Individuals In Nigeria

Nigerian gay activist, Bisi Alimi has advised the lesbians, gays, bisexuals and transgenders (LGBT)residing in Nigeria to find their way out of the country for the sake of their future.

Alimi, who is currently married to his gay partner in the United States said this in an Instagram post recently.

According to him, leaving Nigeria which he described as a jungle is beneficial to them, while saying the country is designed to kill them and their dreams.

“Dear Nigerian LGBTQ Individuals, if you can find your way out of Nigeria please do it. To be honest, start investing in getting out of that jungle. Your future matters.”

” Enough said……. That jungle is designed to kill you and your dreams!”

Alimi is also a public speaker; blog writer and HIV/LGBT advocate who gained international attention when he became the first Nigerian to come out of the closet on television.

His decision to publicly disclose that he is gay generated both admiration and death threats and he was Consequently, disowned by his family and most of his friends.

He got married to his spouse, Anthony Davis in 2016.