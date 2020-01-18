Latest Taraba State Online News Headlines For Today January 18th

The Supreme Court in Nigeria has affirmed the election of Governor Darius Ishaku as Governor of Taraba State.

In a unanimous judgment delivered by Justice Ejembi Ekwo, the court held that the counsel to the All Progressives Congress (APC) admitted that the party had no candidate in the election and therefore has no locus standi to contest the election of the governor.

The Judge added that the appellant conceded the fact and went ahead to suggest that the supreme court allow one professor to step into the shoes of the disqualified candidate.

Justice Ekwo held that the law is clear on the issue of disqualification of a candidate. Read more here.

How Armed Forces Remembrance Day Was Observed In Benue, Taraba

The 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day was celebrated in the North-Central states of Nigeria like Benue and Taraba on Wednesday with tributes and pledges to families of the fallen soldiers.

In Taraba, Governor Darius Ishaku,during the celebration promised to support security services with more funds to boost logistics for maintenance of peace in the state.

The Governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Haruna Manu, said the safety of citizens was a top priority of the administration and urged residents of both southern and central parts of the state to cooperate with troops of the ‘Ayem Akpatuma 11 in their efforts to restore peace in the state.

He commended the sacrifice made by the armed forces for Nigerians to sleep with all their eyes closed’. Read more here.