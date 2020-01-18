Latest N-Power News Today 18th January 2020

A pleasant day to you and welcome to the latest N-Power news headlines update for today, Saturday January 18th, 2020, on Concise News.

Here are the latest N-Power news headlines

N-Power: Govt. Speaks On ‘New Portal For Registration’

The Plateau Government on Friday cautioned people of the state against fraudsters and fake N-Power portals as the federal government had yet to open its portal to the Nigerian public.

Dr Sumaye Hamza, the Executive Assistant to Governor Simon Lalong and Focal Person, National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), gave the advice at a one-day capacity building workshop organised for staff of N-SIP in the state.

“Citizens should note that the N-Power portal is yet to be opened and that the engagement is online and very transparent; it is not through completion of forms as being peddled by fraudsters.

“SIP is technology-driven to enable a balanced selection where those who don’t know anybody can have equal opportunity to participate.” Read more here.

N-Power: NSIP Releases ‘Important’ Announcement To All Volunteers

The Federal Government of Nigeria’s National Social Investment Programmes, also known as the NSIPs, Sokoto Coordinating Unit (SOCU) has asked all N-Power beneficiaries in the state to come for their t-shirt, face-cap and ID Card, we gathered.

According to the recent release endorsed by Zayyanu Dalhatu, the Desk Officer of the famed N-Power scheme in the state, obtained by this online news medium, the exercise which commenced on Thursday will end on the 23rd of January.

It would be recalled that Sokoto state N-Power beneficiaries made the headlines for the wrong reasons not too long when an exposé by Business Day Newspaper indicted a few beneficiaries. They would later be suspended pending their adjustment. Read more here.

And that's all for today on the latest N-Power news.