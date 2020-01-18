Home » Kaduna: Gunmen Kill Two In Gora-Gan Community

Kaduna: Gunmen Kill Two In Gora-Gan Community

By - 2 hours ago on January 18, 2020
Kaduna: Gunmen Kill Two In Gora-Gan Community

Nigerian police operatives/Photo: AFP

Unidentified gunmen on Friday killed two persons and injured two others in Gora-Gan community, Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

“The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on the youth playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries,” chairman of Zangon Kataf local government area, Elias Manza, said.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, but the good news is that normalcy has been restored to the area.’’

Manza said security operatives had since been drafted to the affected community, and advised members of the area to remain calm, adding that efforts were on to unmask the perpetrators of the act.

whatsapp
Have a story to tell, or images to share on interesting Nigeria news? Send them to Concise News via Whatsapp (0906 928 2577)

John Andah is a fine-grained journalist. He has been a member of the fourth estate for a decade. He loves the smell of a good lead, and has a penchant for finding out something nobody else knows. John is Senior Assistant Editor at Concise News.

Click To Add Concise News To Home Screen.