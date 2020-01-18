Kaduna: Gunmen Kill Two In Gora-Gan Community

Unidentified gunmen on Friday killed two persons and injured two others in Gora-Gan community, Zangon Kataf, Kaduna State.

“The attackers came on motorcycles and opened fire on the youth playing, killing two females while two males sustained injuries,” chairman of Zangon Kataf local government area, Elias Manza, said.

“The injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital, but the good news is that normalcy has been restored to the area.’’

Manza said security operatives had since been drafted to the affected community, and advised members of the area to remain calm, adding that efforts were on to unmask the perpetrators of the act.