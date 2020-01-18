Imo: I Pity Those Celebrating Supreme Court Judgment – Ihedioha

Peoples Democratic Party’s Emeka Ihedioha says he is pitying those celebrating the verdict of the Supreme Court, which sacked him as governor of Imo State.

He spoke when members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP visited his Abuja residence on Saturday, saying the judgment was more about the country’s democracy than himself.

Recall that the Supreme Court, on Tuesday sacked Ihedioha as Imo State Governor and ordered the swearing-in of Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ihedioha, however, admits he is still in shock over the verdict.

“The elections in Imo were closely monitored, well advertised and everybody in Nigeria followed it through. The results were very clear, the electoral umpire still has the results.

“It is not about Emeka Ihedioha. It is not about Imo State. It is about the future of our country and democracy. It’s about what do we do tomorrow. .. I am calm and we are calm, and that is why you see in Imo, there is calmness.

“The calmness is coming out of shock, it is coming of disbelief. It is coming out of the fact that people are saying, let us still see, can this be possible? We are waiting for answers and I believe there will be answers.

“This is not the time to celebrate. I pity anyone who is celebrating that sad event. If anyone is celebrating, that person is not a student of democracy,” he said.