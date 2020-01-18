Some tweets by controversial journalist Kemi Olunloyo where she spoke on the current drama going on between Davido, Peruzzi and his former boss, Patrick Anyaene have re-surfaced online.

Concise News reports that the drama began on Wednesday when Anyaene took to Twitter to accuse Davido and Peruzzi of breach of contract, while calling on them to pay him his royalties.

According to him, the DMW boss signed Peruzzi when he was still signed under the Goldenboy record label, without the normal process.

Since then, a lot has been unraveling as a tweet on Friday, which Anyaene backed with an audio, claimed that Davido’s hit songs, “FIA”, “Risky”, “Ada” and “Mind” were recorded by Peruzzi under Goldenboy entertainment.

He also alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick and presented to Davido as his cousin, while also accusing Davido of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin..Let’s be guided please. Incest is a sin..” Anyaene wrote.

Meanwhile, Olunloyo had in series of tweets made all these revelations in 2019.

“FACTS: Did you know that Peruzzi, Chioma’s pimp has no contract on paper at DMW? Every song he puts out at Davido’s label actually belongs to that Patrick guy at Golden Boy Entertainment? Video on #SurvivingDavido Chapter 10″

Nigerians never believe me till it's too late. I'm always vindicated. If I get one million followers I will return to Journalism cos there will be a healthy amount of audience to report to🙄 June 10th 2019 on Davido, Peruzzi and Golden Boy Entertainment #Survivingperuzzi https://t.co/rWKhYF1sO8 — Dr Kemi Olunloyo (Pharm.D)🇶🇦 (@KemiOlunloyo) January 16, 2020

In another tweet, the journalist had claimed that Peruzzi was sent to Davido’s DMW as an informant, while maintaining that some of Davido’s songs initially belonged to Goldenboy entertainment.

“Peruzzi was sent into DMW to be an informant. Davido has no idea that every song Peruzzi made really belongs to Patrick Anyaene of Golden Boy who owns the contract. If Patrick files this in a US district court, a judge will give him all the proceeds and royalties.” Olunloyo tweeted.