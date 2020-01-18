Goldenboy CEO Claims Davido’s Chioma Was Peruzzi’s Side Chick

The rift between Goldenboy entertainment boss, Patrick Anyaene and Davido seem unending as the former opens more can of worms by claiming that the DMW boss’ fiancee Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick.

Concise News reports that the drama began on Wednesday when Anyaene took to Twitter to accuse Davido and Peruzzi of breach of contract, while calling on them to pay him his royalties.

According to him, the DMW boss signed Peruzzi when he was still signed under the Goldenboy record label, without the normal process.

In a new tweet on Friday, which Anyaene backed with an audio, he claimed that Davido’s hit songs, “FIA”, “Risky”, “Ada” and “Mind” were recorded by Peruzzi under Goldenboy entertainment.

@Davido knew peruzzi was signed to Goldenboy yet he went ahead to "Audio Sign" Peruzzi without following due process. I reached out to him, look what a so called boss had to say in my dm. Fact: @Peruzzi_VIBES is not Signed to DMW

He claimed that Davido never paid or give him the royalties he deserves.

But later on, Davido, in a tweet seemingly targeted at the Goldenboy CEO, said “If you are feeling depressed, remember you are not alone. God is with you always. Don’t be afraid to reach out to people in your family, your church, or your friend circles. Ask them to pray with you and not give you drugs. Hope you feel better bro. Crackhead.”

In response, King Patrick alleged that Chioma was Peruzzi’s side chick and presented to Davido as his cousin, while also accusing Davido of infecting several ladies with Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI)

“If you are feeling stupid and you are out there popping babies and giving girls STDs, don’t be sad, reach out to loved ones and get advise from your huncho on how to fcck his side chick and pimp her out to you as his cousin..Let’s be guided please. Incest is a sin..” Anyaene wrote.