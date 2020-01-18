Full Shortlist Of Successful Candidates For Nigerian Army Short Service Combatant Course 46/2020 Recruitment (PDF)

The Nigerian Army has released the shortlist (PDF) for the Short Service Combatant Course 46/2020 Selection Board for officer Cadet Training at the old site of the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), Kaduna on Saturday 25 January, 2020, Concise News understands.

Nigerian Army Successful Candidates for Short Service Combatant Course 46/2020

What are the general instructions for successful candidates?

1.) Successful candidates are to report at NDA (old site) with the following:

Original credentials including online print out that bears their passport photograph.

Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap/hat.

Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests/navy blue shorts (without stripes).

round neck vests/navy blue shorts Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable).

Two white bed sheets/pillow cases.

One blanket (grey or army green colour).

A set of cutlery.

Two pairs National dress or suit and casual wears.

Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.

2.) Successful candidates who fail to report on the stated date will forfeit their positions.

Nigerian Army Short Service Combatant Course 46/2020 Shortlist

To see the full list of those who made the shortlist from all states of the federation for the Nigerian Army Short Service Combatant Course 46/2020 in PDF, click here.

Note: The Nigerian Army shall not be liable for any injuries/death recorded in the course of the selection interview.