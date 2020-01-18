Full Shortlist Of Successful Candidates For Nigerian Army 25 DSSC 2020 Recruitment (PDF)

The Nigerian Army has released the shortlist (PDF) for the 2020 Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) recruitment for officer cadet training at Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji-Kaduna on Friday 31st January 2020, Concise News understands.

What are the general instructions for successful candidates?

Successful candidates are to report at NASI Jaji-Kaduna with the following: Original credentials including online print out that bears their passport photograph. Four copies of 5 x 7 coloured photograph in suit and in full standing position without cap / hat. Two pairs of white (unmarked) round neck vests/navy blue shorts (without stripes). Two pairs of pure white canvas/trainers (rubber type NOT acceptable). Two pairs of maroon-red (unmarked) round neck vests and navy blue track down (without stripes) Two white bed sheets/pillow cases. One blanket (grey or army green colour). A set of cutlery. Two pairs of national dress or suit and casual wears. Serving military personnel are to come along with release letters and passes from their commanders/commanding officers.

Successful candidates who fail to report on the stated date will forfeit their positions.

Nigerian Army DSSC 2020 Recruitment Shortlist

To see the full list of those who made the shortlist from all states of the federation for the Nigerian Army DSSC recruitment course 25 2020 in PDF, click here.